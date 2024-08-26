Guests tour USS John P. Murtha

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew members aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) take a group photo with United States Rep. Scott Peters, Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources Richard Verma and Consul General Chris Teal, and during a ship tour in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)