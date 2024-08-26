The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program staff called a time-out on stress Aug. 29 and invited community members to relax, recharge, and reduce anxieties during the annual Chill Fest at the Lloyd’s Landing Lodge. Families huddled around Charlie, the therapy dog, for tail-wagging hugs, took a meditative walk around a labyrinth, filled sensory bags, and made meditation bracelets, mindfulness jars, and Mandala art. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8618643
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-XX986-1002
|Resolution:
|2790x3815
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
