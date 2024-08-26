Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program staff called a time-out on stress Aug. 29 and invited community members to relax, recharge, and reduce anxieties during the annual Chill Fest at the Lloyd’s Landing Lodge. Families huddled around Charlie, the therapy dog, for tail-wagging hugs, took a meditative walk around a labyrinth, filled sensory bags, and made meditation bracelets, mindfulness jars, and Mandala art. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8618643
    VIRIN: 240829-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 2790x3815
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program
    Chill Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download