Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 30, 2024) -- The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program staff called a time-out on stress Aug. 29 and invited community members to relax, recharge, and reduce anxieties during the annual Chill Fest at Lloyd’s Landing Lodge.



Families huddled around Charlie, the therapy dog, for tail-wagging hugs, took a meditative walk around a labyrinth, filled sensory bags, and made meditation bracelets, mindfulness jars, and Mandala art.



“Chill Fest is an opportunity for families to build their own stress-relief kits and give them time to unwind and figure out how to manage their stressors,” said Tom Wojcikowski, FAP specialist.



Wojcikowski said they knew it would be an enduring event after the success of the inaugural Chill Fest in 2022.



“We even had 2nd Brigade Combat Team ask us if we could do a Chill Fest for their families because they were deployed at the time,” he said. “So, we definitely saw the value of continuing this event.”



Wojcikowski said the activities selected for the event were not only free and fun for both adults and children, but also purposeful.



“All of these things are backed by research to help with stress,” he said. “We picked things that have benefits, whether it gets you to focus on breathing or helps calm you. The kids might not understand it. They’re just having fun, but the parents know it can work when they are stressed or get upset.”



Katie Syring brought a group of youngsters – hers and a friend’s – to Chill Fest after an active morning at Junior Gauntlet Day with 10th Mountain Division Artillery and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.



“We decided to come here to Chill Fest in hopes that all the things they do here will get them to chill the rest of the day,” she said.



Syring said the lodge near Remington Beach was a nice, calming location, and the timing was perfect.



“This is right before the kickoff for school, and there can be a lot of sensory overload with that,” she said. “It can be overwhelming for kids, so all the resources provided here are great for kids going back to school.”



Lynn Williams, Fort Drum Mobilization and Deployment specialist, said she was happy to help kids create their colorful, calming mindfulness jars.



“It’s wonderful seeing all the things the kids are making, and then the smiles on their faces when they view everything they did,” she said. “The FAP staff is so good at coming up with unique ideas, and this shows how much they care.”



Stress management is just one facet of the Family Advocacy Program, which is dedicated to domestic and child abuse prevention, education, reporting, investigation, intervention, and treatment. This is accomplished through classes, workshops, group seminars, counseling, and intervention services for Soldiers and family members.



The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program is located inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center, Bldg. 10250 on 4th Armored Division Drive.



For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FTdrumFAP and https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/soldier-and-family-readiness-division-sfrd/SFRC/family-advocacy-program-fap.

