Sharon Chaple, Exceptional Family Member Program manager, helps a family member choose beads to add to a meditation bracelet Aug. 29 during the Family Advocacy Program’s Chill Fest at Lloyd’s Landing Lodge in Remington Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8618645
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-XX986-1004
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program promotes stress management at Chill Fest
No keywords found.