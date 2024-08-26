Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral exercise Pacific Angel 24-1 successfully completed in Papua New Guinea [Image 18 of 21]

    Bilateral exercise Pacific Angel 24-1 successfully completed in Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Larsen (left), Pacific Air Forces strategy and plans deputy director, presents Papua New Guinea Defence Force Capt. Ryan Manzin, Preventive Medicine commanding officer, with a certificate of appreciation at the closing ceremony for Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 30, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

