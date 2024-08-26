Bilateral exercise Pacific Angel 24-1 successfully completed in Papua New Guinea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Col. Craig Solomon (left), Air Wing commander, presents a gift to Royal Australian Air Force personnel at the closing ceremony for Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 30, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)