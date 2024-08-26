Navy Band Country Current performs in Boothbay

Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox (right) introduces Chief Musician Jospeh Friedman (left) to the audience at Boothbay Opera House in Boothbay, Maine, to a warm homecoming reception, during U.S. Navy Band Country Current’s performance on their 2024 national tour stop. While originally from St. Louis, Mo., Friedman’s family owned a home in Boothbay where he spent every childhood summer. Chief Friedman is the guitarist and Leading Chief Petty Officer for U.S. Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble. Based in Washington, D.C., the band is a unique musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.
