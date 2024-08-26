Navy Band Country Current performs in Boothbay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., and Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Va., trade musical phrases on stage at the Boothbay Opera House in Boothbay, Maine, while performing with U.S. Navy Band Country Current on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.