Navy Band Country Current performs in Boothbay

Chief Musicians Tina Catalanotto, from Slidell, La., and Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., as well as Navy Seabee Steelworker 2nd Class Albert Bruno from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, speak with an audience member following U.S. Navy Band Country Current’s performance at the Boothbay Opera House in Boothbay, Maine, as part of the band’s 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.