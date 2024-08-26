USAF provides PNGDF forces entomology expertise to battle mosquitos and infectious disease spread

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Caroline Brooks, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron entomologist, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force medical personnel observe a mosquito trap during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsors Pacific Angel to promote interoperability and demonstrate Department of Defense support capabilities for HA/DR events by conducting global medical outreach and enhancing regional partnerships. U.S. Air Force medical entomologists’ study various insects, pests and the diseases they carry to determine how they could impact the health of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)