    USAF provides PNGDF forces entomology expertise to battle mosquitos and infectious disease spread [Image 8 of 13]

    USAF provides PNGDF forces entomology expertise to battle mosquitos and infectious disease spread

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Papua New Guinea Defence Force medical personnel place a mosquito trap during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsors Pacific Angel to promote interoperability and demonstrate Department of Defense support capabilities for HA/DR events by conducting global medical outreach and enhancing regional partnerships. U.S. Air Force medical entomologists’ study various insects, pests and the diseases they carry to determine how they could impact the health of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 20:23
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    PacAngel
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndo-Pacific

