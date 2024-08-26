IRT in action: USMC engineers conduct earthwork operations for future Shepard Point oil spill response site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alex Masog, left, and Lance Cpl. Adrian Porter, both engineer assistants assigned to the 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, use a GPS survey system to mark a construction boundary at Shepard Point near Cordova, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. During the Shepard Point Innovative Readiness Training project, the engineers gained unique, real-world construction experience while providing cost-effective skilled labor for the future oil spill response site. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)