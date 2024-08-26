Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRT in action: USMC engineers conduct earthwork operations for future Shepard Point oil spill response site [Image 28 of 38]

    IRT in action: USMC engineers conduct earthwork operations for future Shepard Point oil spill response site

    CORDOVA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Garcia, an engineer equipment operator assigned to the 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, grades a road while operating a bulldozer at Shepard Point near Cordova, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. During the Shepard Point Innovative Readiness Training project, the engineers gained unique, real-world construction experience while providing cost-effective skilled labor for the future oil spill response site. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 19:29
    Photo ID: 8618132
    VIRIN: 240822-A-HY271-9595
    Resolution: 6584x4389
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: CORDOVA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRT in action: USMC engineers conduct earthwork operations for future Shepard Point oil spill response site [Image 38 of 38], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation Oil Spill &amp; Marine Casualty Response Facility
    Shepard Point oil spill response site
    earthwork operations

    OPTIONS

