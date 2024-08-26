U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Gibas, an engineer equipment operator assigned to the 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, directs fellow Marines while supervising earthwork operations at Shepard Point near Cordova, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. During the Shepard Point Innovative Readiness Training project, the engineers gained unique, real-world construction experience while providing cost-effective skilled labor for the future oil spill response site. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 19:29
|Photo ID:
|8618136
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-HY271-2143
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|CORDOVA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IRT in action: USMC engineers conduct earthwork operations for future Shepard Point oil spill response site [Image 38 of 38], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.