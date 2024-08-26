Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and Lt. Col. Long from the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion represented the U.S. Army during the dedication of the Friendship Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary School. This event was a key community engagement, honoring the legacy of the late Vice Principal Tricia Adams, whose contributions to the school and military community were celebrated.
U.S. Army Leaders Dedicate Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary
