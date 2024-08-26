Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Leaders Dedicate Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Leaders Dedicate Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Eric Tagayuna 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and Lt. Col. Long from the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion represented the U.S. Army during the dedication of the Friendship Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary School. This event was a key community engagement, honoring the legacy of the late Vice Principal Tricia Adams, whose contributions to the school and military community were celebrated.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8618023
    VIRIN: 240826-A-OX415-4204
    Resolution: 3850x2562
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

