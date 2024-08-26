U.S. Army Leaders Dedicate Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary**

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and Lt. Col. Long from the 29th...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and Lt. Col. Long from the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion represented the U.S. Army during the dedication of the Friendship Peace Garden at Solomon Elementary School. This event was a key community engagement, honoring the legacy of the late Vice Principal Tricia Adams, whose contributions to the school and military community were celebrated. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i – On Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and Lt. Col. Long of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) attended a dedication ceremony at Solomon Elementary School. The event marked the official opening of the Friendship Peace Garden, dedicated in memory of Vice Principal Tricia Adams, who passed away earlier this year.



Principal Thomas Swan highlighted the garden’s significance, stating it embodies the school’s ideals and core values, fostering peace, friendship, and a connection with the military community. The garden features several symbolic elements, including a bridge representing life’s transitions, a friendship bench for conflict resolution, a rock river symbolizing life’s flow, and a pagoda lantern to guide the path forward. These features aim to provide a space for reflection, relationship-building, and emotional support for students, staff, and the broader community.



The dedication ceremony emphasized the lasting impact of Vice Principal Adams, who was remembered for her positive influence and dedication to fostering strong relationships within the school. Her legacy lives on through the garden, which serves as a place for the community to gather, reflect, and grow together.