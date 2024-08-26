ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2024) Lt. Michael Killius stands bridge watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE). Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a multi-day ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN75), the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78), and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8618016
|VIRIN:
|240829-N-XA266-2015
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|899.95 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE Returns to Homeport [Image 4 of 4], by SN Theodore Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.