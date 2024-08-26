IKE Returns to Homeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2024) Lt. Michael Killius stands bridge watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE). Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a multi-day ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN75), the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78), and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)