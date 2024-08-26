Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE Returns to Homeport [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IKE Returns to Homeport

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Theodore Morrison 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2024) Sailors assemble the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE). Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a multi-day ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN75), the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78), and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 17:36
    Photo ID: 8618015
    VIRIN: 240829-N-XA266-1068
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 920.02 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Returns to Homeport [Image 4 of 4], by SN Theodore Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE Returns to Homeport
    IKE Returns to Homeport
    IKE Returns to Homeport
    IKE Returns to Homeport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CSG2
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download