Installation starts Mentorship Program to help employees be the best versions of themselves

Geneva Sanks (right), a health systems specialist (COR) for Kenner Army Health Clinic, fills out an application to be a mentee as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program’s Informational Social Gathering event Aug. 27, 2024, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The Mentorship Program will match mentors and mentees according to what the mentor has to offer and what the mentee is seeking. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)