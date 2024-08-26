Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Geneva Sanks (right), a health systems specialist (COR) for Kenner Army Health Clinic, fills out an application to be a mentee as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program’s Informational Social Gathering event Aug. 27, 2024, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The Mentorship Program will match mentors and mentees according to what the mentor has to offer and what the mentee is seeking. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, Installation starts Mentorship Program to help employees be the best versions of themselves [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    professional development
    networking
    mentorship
    opportunities
    Be All You Can Be
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

