Installation starts Mentorship Program to help employees be the best versions of themselves

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Melvin Wilkins, E Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion first sergeant, signs in to the Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program’s Informational Social Gathering event Aug. 27, 2024, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The Mentorship Program is open to all DoD employees and designed to help motivate and encourage people to meet their career goals and accomplish long-term success. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)