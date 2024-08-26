U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Melvin Wilkins, E Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion first sergeant, signs in to the Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program’s Informational Social Gathering event Aug. 27, 2024, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The Mentorship Program is open to all DoD employees and designed to help motivate and encourage people to meet their career goals and accomplish long-term success. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8616935
|VIRIN:
|240827-A-WA652-9253
|Resolution:
|3296x4615
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation starts Mentorship Program to help employees be the best versions of themselves [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Installation starts Mentorship Program to help employees be the best versions of themselves
No keywords found.