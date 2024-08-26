Installation starts Mentorship Program to help employees be the best versions of themselves

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shannon Scully (right), a wildlife biologist for the Environmental Management Division, Directorate of Public Works, Fort Gregg-Adams and also a Emerging Leaders Program team member, shares her business card as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program’s Informational Social Gathering event Aug. 27, 2024, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “The mentorship program can offer career guidance and professional growth,” Scully said. “If you want to develop specific skills, you can develop leadership and supervisory skills there for the mentor and mentee.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)