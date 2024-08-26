Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct routine upkeep on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8616594
    VIRIN: 240825-F-SZ986-1001
    Resolution: 7626x5084
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, B-2 prep for Pacific BTF [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

