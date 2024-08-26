B-2 prep for Pacific BTF

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct routine upkeep on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8616594
|VIRIN:
|240825-F-SZ986-1001
|Resolution:
|7626x5084
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
