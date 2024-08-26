B-2 prep for Pacific BTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct routine upkeep on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)