B-2 prep for Pacific BTF

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Wiemers, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load evaluator, and Tech. Sgt. Scott Nystedt, 110th EBS weapons expediter, haul equipment around the flightline for routine maintenance of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)