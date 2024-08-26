B-2 prep for Pacific BTF

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct routine upkeep on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Bomber missions enhance the U.S. Air Force’s readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific through joint and multilateral operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|08.25.2024
|08.29.2024 05:20
|8616592
|240825-F-SZ986-1058
|7554x3632
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|2
|0
