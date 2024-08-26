U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Taking Quick Wins While Waiting for the Big Wins

Staff from USNHO made up of corpsmen, physicians, and EDIS cognitive and physical development counselors volunteered to see sports physical patients Saturday morning to help free up high demand pediatric appoints affected by the PCS season.
