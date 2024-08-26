U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa's Executive Officer Capt. James Demitrack helps out during a Sports Physical Rodeo on a Saturday morning to help free up routine pediatric appointments during PSC season.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8616290
|VIRIN:
|240727-N-TW242-1001
|Resolution:
|3764x4189
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Taking Quick Wins While Waiting for the Big Wins [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Taking Quick Wins While Waiting for the Big Wins
No keywords found.