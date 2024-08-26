U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Corps Air Wing show how to operate a rowing machine during Ace of the Base at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. Ace of the Base is a monthly Marine Aircraft Group 12 hosted competition that promotes friendly competition and physical fitness amongst the tenant commands aboard MCAS Iwakuni. This iteration consisted of a relay rowing competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Erick Reyes)
This work, Marine Corps Ace of the Base Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.