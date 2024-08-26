Marine Corps Ace of the Base Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose with Col. Kyle B. Shoop, the commanding officer of MAG-12, 1st MAW after they won the Ace of the Base competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. Ace of the Base is a monthly MAG-12 hosted competition that promotes friendly competition and physical fitness amongst the tenant commands aboard MCAS Iwakuni. This iteration consisted of a relay rowing competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Erick Reyes)