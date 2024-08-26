Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Ace of the Base Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose with Col. Kyle B. Shoop, the commanding officer of MAG-12, 1st MAW after they won the Ace of the Base competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. Ace of the Base is a monthly MAG-12 hosted competition that promotes friendly competition and physical fitness amongst the tenant commands aboard MCAS Iwakuni. This iteration consisted of a relay rowing competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Erick Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:13
    Photo ID: 8616217
    VIRIN: 240828-M-ER001-1050
    Resolution: 7060x4707
    Size: 28.1 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Ace of the Base Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health
    1st MAW
    fitness
    Camaraderie
    competition
    MAG12

