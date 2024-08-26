Marine Corps Ace of the Base Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jake Stenquist, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, rows during Ace of the Base at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. Ace of the Base is a monthly MAG 12 hosted competition that promotes friendly competition and physical fitness amongst the tenant commands aboard MCAS Iwakuni. This iteration consisted of a relay rowing competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Erick Reyes)