Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

Airman 1st Class Andrew Arnaldo, 9th Force Support Squadron services, carries in a box containing prepackaged meals during Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Agile Flag 24-3 tested the coordination between aircrew and support personnel which is critical to the Expeditionary Air Base, or XAB, Force Element's ability to project airpower swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)