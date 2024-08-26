Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

    Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command

    Airman 1st Class Andrew Arnaldo, 9th Force Support Squadron services, carries in a box containing prepackaged meals during Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Agile Flag 24-3 tested the coordination between aircrew and support personnel which is critical to the Expeditionary Air Base, or XAB, Force Element's ability to project airpower swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 20:03
    Photo ID: 8616096
    VIRIN: 240806-F-KW102-1019
    Resolution: 3379x5079
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

    Air Combat Command
    AGILEFLAG
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    AGILE FLAG 24-3
    XABFE

