Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Veronica Perez, 9th Force Support Squadron services, sorts prepackaged food in preparation to serve dinner during Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Agile Flag 24-3 tested and certified the coordination between Command and Control Force Elements (C2FE) and Mission Generation Force Elements (MGFE) to project airpower swiftly and effectively as part of the Expeditionary Air Base (XAB) deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)