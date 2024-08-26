Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3 [Image 4 of 12]

    Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command

    Senior Airman Veronica Perez, 9th Force Support Squadron services, sorts prepackaged food in preparation to serve dinner during Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Agile Flag 24-3 tested and certified the coordination between Command and Control Force Elements (C2FE) and Mission Generation Force Elements (MGFE) to project airpower swiftly and effectively as part of the Expeditionary Air Base (XAB) deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

    Air Combat Command
    AGILEFLAG
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    AGILE FLAG 24-3
    XABFE

