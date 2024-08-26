Services Airmen feed the masses at Agile Flag 24-3

Senior Airman Hector Mayorga, 51st Combat Communications Squadron special mission technician, left, and Senior Airman Veronica Perez, 9th Force Support Squadron services, ready a generator to support meal preparation at the Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen during Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Agile Flag 24-3 tested and certified the coordination between Command and Control Force Elements (C2FE) and Mission Generation Force Elements (MGFE) to project airpower swiftly and effectively as part of the Expeditionary Air Base (XAB) deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
