Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, plan out exercises with a Chilean soldier, assigned to the Chilean army 6th Division, during Southern Fenix 24, on Aug. 27, 2024, near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile.

The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh).