Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24

    CHILE

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, train Chilean soldiers, assigned to the Chilean army 6th Division, on how to conduct tactical combat casualty care during Southern Fenix on Aug. 27, 2024 near Campo Militar Pozo, Almonte, Chile. The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8615778
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-WK928-2004
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Richard Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24
    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24
    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24
    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24
    Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download