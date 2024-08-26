Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, train Chilean soldiers, assigned to the Chilean army 6th Division, on how to conduct tactical combat casualty care during Southern Fenix on Aug. 27, 2024 near Campo Militar Pozo, Almonte, Chile. The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh).