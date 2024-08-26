Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class. Fernando Castillo, assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, plans out exercises with a Chilean soldier, assigned to the Chilean army 6th Division, during Southern Fenix 24 on Aug. 27, 2024 near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile. The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh).