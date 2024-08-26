Severn River, Annapolis, MD
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8615644
|VIRIN:
|240828-N-AE927-1821
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Advances Naval Academy's Climate Resilience Efforts with Pier Reconstruction Project [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Advances Naval Academy's Climate Resilience Efforts with Pier Reconstruction Project
No keywords found.