Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8615605 VIRIN: 240828-N-AE927-7210 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 7.13 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington Advances Naval Academy's Climate Resilience Efforts with Pier Reconstruction Project [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.