NAVFAC Washington Advances Naval Academy's Climate Resilience Efforts with Pier Reconstruction Project

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, through its Public Works Department (PWD) Annapolis, is overseeing a critical pier reconstruction project at the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, Maryland. NAVFAC Washington’s leadership toured the significant infrastructure project, which represents a tangible step in USNA's broader climate resilience strategy.



The project started in November 2023 and involves the construction of temporary swing piers, the demolition of an aging pier and the erection of a new, robust concrete pier. According to Lt. j.g. Samuel Duffield, construction manager at PWD Annapolis, the primary goal is to "combat sea level rise and keep the Naval Academy's training mission moving forward."



The importance of this work was reiterated by Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the 63rd superintendent of the Naval Academy, in April 2023. He said, "Sea level rise and land subsidence are increasingly impacting operations at the Naval Academy. The bottom line is that we are dealing with increasing amounts of water on the Yard every year, and the projections show that the effects of climate change are an existential threat to the Naval Academy."



The pier reconstruction is part of a comprehensive Installation Resiliency Plan released jointly by the USNA and Naval Support Activity Annapolis in April 2023. This plan outlines a series of projects aimed at mitigating the combined effects of land subsidence, sea level rise, groundwater changes, coastal flooding, storm surges and inadequate stormwater management through the year 2100.



Duffield highlighted the precision and scale of the ongoing work. "It's a 95-foot long pile and you have a small margin of error. You got to hit it…the work is precise, and you're using big pieces of equipment to achieve these exact placements," he explained. The project has already seen significant progress, with temporary finger piers in place, demolition of the main pier and installation of wave screen piles.



The next phases of the project will involve driving production piles, setting precast finger piers atop and constructing the main pier itself. This meticulous process ensures that the new infrastructure is equipped to withstand any future environmental challenges.



NAVFAC Washington's involvement in this project underscores how crucial it is to invest “in our infrastructure, which only strengthens our navy," Duffield noted. Through the combined efforts of NAVFAC Washington, the Naval Academy and contractors, McLean Contracting Company, this project paves the way for the Academy's continued mission success in the face of climate change. As these improvements take shape along the Severn River, they stand as a testament to the Navy's dedication to both its present operations and its future readiness.

