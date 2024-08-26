HM2 Kamala Reid-Allen Departs USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

240823-N-CO542-1058
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kamala Reid-Allen, from West Palm Beach, Florida, right, hugs Lt. Dominica Humphries during her piping ashore in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
August 23, 2024
|08.28.2024 15:58
|8615562
|240823-N-CO542-1058
|5472x3648
|370.83 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
