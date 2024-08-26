Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM2 Kamala Reid-Allen Departs USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 22 of 24]

    HM2 Kamala Reid-Allen Departs USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240823-N-CO542-1052
    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kamala Reid-Allen, from West Palm Beach, Florida, right, salutes Lt. Dominica Humphries during her piping ashore in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    This work, HM2 Kamala Reid-Allen Departs USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 24 of 24], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

