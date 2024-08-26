USS Tripoli holds tour for Maritime Support Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240816-N-IL330-1158

Quartermaster 2nd Class Niamh Foley, from Montville, Maine, explains bridge operations to Sailors assigned to Maritime Support Wing during tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)