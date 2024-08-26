Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli holds tour for Maritime Support Wing [Image 21 of 24]

    USS Tripoli holds tour for Maritime Support Wing

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240816-N-IL330-1158
    Quartermaster 2nd Class Niamh Foley, from Montville, Maine, explains bridge operations to Sailors assigned to Maritime Support Wing during tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8615496
    VIRIN: 240816-N-IL330-1158
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    This work, USS Tripoli holds tour for Maritime Support Wing [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

