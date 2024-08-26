USS Spruance conducts weapons training

240822-N-NO999-1002 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 22, 2024) A Gunner’s Mate conducts a crew serve weapons familiarization training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Aug. 22. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
