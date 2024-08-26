USS Spruance medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240822-N-NO999-1036 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 22, 2024) A Hospital Corpsman gives medical training on the mess deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Aug. 22. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifying information.)