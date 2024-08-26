Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance medical training [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Spruance medical training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240822-N-NO999-1036 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 22, 2024) A Hospital Corpsman gives medical training on the mess deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Aug. 22. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifying information.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 14:26
    VIRIN: 240822-N-NO999-1036
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Spruance medical training
    USS Spruance conducts maintenance
    USS Spruance conducts weapons training

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

