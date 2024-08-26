USS Spruance conducts maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240822-N-NO999-1012 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 22, 2024) A Damage Controlman shines a light down an elevator shaft to help Sailors doing maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Aug. 22. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

