U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Chilean army delegations stand in front of the U.S. Army South headquarters at the 19th annual bilateral staff talks executive committee meeting at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2024. The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program provides a bilateral forum for strategic discussions between respective armies, fostering professional partnerships and enhancing collaboration between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Miguel Negrone)