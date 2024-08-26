Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. and Chilean army delegations stand in front of the U.S. Army South headquarters at the 19th annual bilateral staff talks executive committee meeting at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2024. The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program provides a bilateral forum for strategic discussions between respective armies, fostering professional partnerships and enhancing collaboration between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Miguel Negrone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8614965
    VIRIN: 240827-A-TQ625-1014
    Resolution: 5015x3344
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action [Image 6 of 6], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action
    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action
    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action
    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action
    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action
    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Staff Talks
    Chilean Army
    Ejercito de Chile
    Agreed to action

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download