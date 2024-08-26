U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army South commander, Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, shakes hands with Chilean army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Rodrigo Pino Riquelme, at the 19th annual bilateral staff talks executive committee meeting at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2024. The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program provides a bilateral forum for strategic discussions between respective armies, fostering professional partnerships and enhancing collaboration between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)