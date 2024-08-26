U.S., Chilean army staff talks reinforce partnership with signing of agreed-to-action

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — U.S. and Chilean army delegations gathered at the U.S. Army South headquarters for the 19th annual bilateral staff talks executive committee meeting to discuss their partnership and sign a renewed agreed-to-action (ATA), on Aug. 27, 2024.



The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program provides a bilateral forum for strategic discussions between respective armies, fostering professional partnerships and enhancing collaboration between partner nations.



“Through senior-level engagements, numerous conferences, exchanges, and exercises that members of our teams have throughout the year, we will continue to strengthen our bond, improve combined readiness, and increase regional security,” said Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commanding general. “The history and strength of our relationship is evident in our success and accomplishments, and these bilateral staff talks have and will continue to serve as a proven mechanism to forge our armies’ robust relationship.”



The staff talks covered a range of topics, including military exchanges, doctrine, training, and technology, all focused on interoperability and expanding combined capabilities..



At the conclusion of the meeting, Ryan, along with Chilean army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Rodrigo Pino Riquelme, signed a 106-point ATA extending the security cooperation partnership between the nations through 2027.



The actions agreed upon ranged from educational opportunities at Army institutions, such as the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation; professional exchanges, such as liaison officer positions at U.S. Army South and U.S. Army Pacific; to bilateral and multinational training exercises like PANAMAX, Southern Vanguard, and Southern Fenix, along with numerous other engagements and exchanges.



As the delegations presented and discussed their past, current, and future exercise schedules, Pino noted that the upcoming training plans between the countries were optimal and reaffirmed Chile’s commitment to their security cooperation partnership.



“We remain committed to the alliance we have with the U.S. Army, and we consider our partnership vital in achieving the objectives that both of our countries and armies see as challenges,” Pino said. “As we affirmed in the various presentations and discussions, the shared understanding, cooperation, collaboration, and friendship we have continue to yield outcomes that bring us closer together.”



While the army-to-army staff talk was underway in Texas, exercise Southern Fenix 24, a product of a past ATA aimed at enhancing technical and procedural, multi-domain interoperability between the U.S. and Chilean armies, was taking place in the Atacama Desert, Antofagasta, Chile.



Simultaneously, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr., and Gen. Laura Richardson, U.S. Southern Command commanding general, were in Chile meeting with the Chilean Minister of Defense, Maya Fernandez Allende, to discuss bilateral security cooperation and attend the South American Defense Conference.



Ryan noted that the sentiment Pino expressed was mutual and expressed his admiration for the Chilean army's rigorous training and education programs, noting that he is looking forward to what they can learn from each other.



“As our armies continue to cooperate to ensure regional security, they also serve as an example to other nations of how successful partnerships between strong democratic nations are formed,” Ryan said. “With the discussions today, and the 106 agreements we’ve just made, I hope we continue to develop our partnership, friendship, and, most importantly, our interoperability to defend the Western Hemisphere.”

