52D ADA BDE Command Team Conducts Battlefield Circulation to Ansbach, Germany

A U.S. Army Soldiers of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, points to the SGT Stout Weapon system to show Col. Hailey Bairu its different aspects during a maintenance terrain walk in Ansbach, Germany, August 27, 2024. Bairu recently assumed command of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade and is conducting battlefield circulation to visit each unit within the brigade at their respective locations.