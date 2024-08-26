Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52D ADA BDE Command Team Conducts Battlefield Circulation to Ansbach, Germany [Image 6 of 9]

    52D ADA BDE Command Team Conducts Battlefield Circulation to Ansbach, Germany

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Col. Hailey Bairu addresses the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany, August 27, 2024. Bairu recently assumed command of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade and is conducting battlefield circulation to visit each unit within the brigade at their respective locations.

